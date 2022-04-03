Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE ET opened at $11.52 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.