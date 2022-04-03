Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $85,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 468,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

