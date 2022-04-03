iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124,598 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.