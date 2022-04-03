Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $611.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.49 and a 200-day moving average of $524.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

