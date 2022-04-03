Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,426 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.