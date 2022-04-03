Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 424 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.85 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $177.86 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day moving average is $191.08.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

