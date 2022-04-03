Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $497,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $340.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.79 and a 200-day moving average of $349.66. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

