Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.32 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.81 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

