NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NXTC opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.01. NextCure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextCure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 421,860 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in NextCure by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 407,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

