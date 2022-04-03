Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

