Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price at $36.63

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 926,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 183,352 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

