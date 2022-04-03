Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $291.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $224.77 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.