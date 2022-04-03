PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,582. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

