Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 4,549,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

