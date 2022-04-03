RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $138.98 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,126,673 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

