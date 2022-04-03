Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Target Price at $131.45

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

