EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVGO. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.29.

EVGO stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 10.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

