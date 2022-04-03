Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $17,878,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,977,000 after buying an additional 120,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Skyline Champion by 421.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.