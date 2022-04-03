StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

