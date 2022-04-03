Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.