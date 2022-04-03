Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 7,301 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 700.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE:AMX opened at $21.79 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.