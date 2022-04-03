MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stake Lowered by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $490.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

