Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 601 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

