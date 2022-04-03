Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.47.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.36. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

