1,522 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $41.28 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

