GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $233,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.