1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.