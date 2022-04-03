Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

