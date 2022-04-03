Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $48.80 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

