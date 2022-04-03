StockNews.com Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

