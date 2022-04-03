StockNews.com Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.
Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $14.27.
In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
