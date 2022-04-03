Truist Financial Trims UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price to $55.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

