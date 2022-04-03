Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 211,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,152. The company has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $35,390.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.