OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 116,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,269. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.