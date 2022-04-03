News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NWSA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. 1,609,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. News has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in News by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in News by 434.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 72,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in News by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

