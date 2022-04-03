Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.56.

OLED traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $167.39. 341,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

