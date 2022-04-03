StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 546,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,438. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $372.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $235,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 130,632 shares of company stock valued at $696,590 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

