StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 244,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

