Corning (NYSE:GLW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 3,552,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,749. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.