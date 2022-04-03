Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 294,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,559. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,788 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

