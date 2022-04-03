W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $510.55.

NYSE GWW traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $517.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.33.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

