StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of GNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

