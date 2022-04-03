Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,188 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.