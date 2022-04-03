Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,188 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TAK stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

