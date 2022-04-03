SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.
About SDX Energy (CVE:SDX)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.