Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.63

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and traded as low as $23.62. Swiss Re shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 47,705 shares traded.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

