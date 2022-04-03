Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,409.70

Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,409.70 ($18.47) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($18.01). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.27), with a volume of 4,429 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £48.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.89.
Gresham House Strategic Company Profile (LON:GHS)
