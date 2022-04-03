Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.46. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 4,123 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 57.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

