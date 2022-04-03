Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 19,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

About Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.