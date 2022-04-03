Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,095.69

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,095.69 ($14.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($14.62). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,116 ($14.62), with a volume of 1,124,914 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,095.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,274.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

