Raymond James Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

